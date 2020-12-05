Marvin Philip Schneider, age 75, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Marv passed at home from cancer with his family with him. He was born in Belvidere, IL, September 5, 1945. Marv and his wife, Kathleen (Mullen) moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1979 from Elgin, IL.



Marv is survived by his children, Erika (Bryan) Feerer, Elizabeth Schneider, and Michael (Jessica) Schneider: his six grandchildren, Brandon, Rayna, Hunter, Maya, Johanna and Michelle; sister, Jan (Chris) Glintborg; brothers, Marlowe (Linda), Lawrence "Larry" (Mary) and Kenneth James "Jim" (Bonnie). He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence (Seyller) and Alphonse, brothers Allen and Duane.



Marv grew up in Union, Gilberts, and Elgin, IL, as well as Lima Center, WI. He graduated in 1963 from Elgin HS. He proudly served his country in the US Army from 1965-67 as a SP4, Sixth US Army HQ XV USAC at the Presidio in San Francisco, CA. While stationed, he did TDY (temporary duty assignment) as a body escort for our fallen soldiers brought back from Vietnam. Upon discharge, Marv enrolled and got his Associates Degree from Elgin Community College.



Marv and Kathi met in 1968 and married on June 12, 1970 at St. Mary's Church in Elgin, IL. Marv proposed to Kathi at the Chick-N-Dip in Hampshire, IL, on June 13, 1969. They celebrated their 50th wedding Anniversary this year. He was proud of and loved by all three of his children and his six grandchildren. He also loved having pets, including Australian Shepherd dogs, and the family raised chickens for a while in the backyard.



He was very active as a volunteer, member, and president of many community and church organizations throughout the years. They include: Society of St. Vincent de Paul Risen Savior/Prince of Peace Conference, President of Deanery "B" Society of St. Vincent de Paul, NM Watercolor Society, Breakfast Exchange Club, Lobo Club, Duke City Exchange Club, and the NM Australian Shepherd Club. He was a dedicated fan of the UNM Lobos, Chicago Cubs, and the Green Bay Packers. As a recruiter for the UNM Lobo Club, Marv was awarded the "Red Jacket" for his dedication to their club.



Marv was a "box" sales associate for 48 years, selling corrugated shipping containers and had many loyal customers who were with him for many years. He was working at Aztec Discount Supply Co. up to a month before his passing. Many thanks to his work partner and fellow sales associate, Deborah Segars, for the 40 years of loyal friendship.



The family would like to thank The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Risen Savior/Prince of Peace Conference for arranging the Rosary for Marv via Zoom on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the many meals delivered to the family, and their overall love and support. Thank you also to James Vaughn, Pavlos Panagopoulos, Elizabeth Heiser and Peggy O'Connor for their love and support.



The family has chosen to have the Celebration of Life for Marvin when health conditions permit so we can all gather together. The Mass will be at the Risen Savior Catholic Church and the burial will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery. An announcement will be made via mail, social media, text, and e-mail.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Risen Savior/Prince of Peace Conference, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109.





