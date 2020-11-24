Mary Alice Atwood, 89, passed away November 22, 2020. She was born to Ada T. Wilkes & Leonard Wilkes on June 10, 1931. Married the love of her life, DuWayne E. Atwood, Sr. on February 11, 1950. They spent 70 years together. She lived in Swedetown all of her life and she was known to many as "Ma Atwood".



She always donated to Primary Children's & St. Jude's Hospitals. She loved to help those charities.



She is survived by her husband DuWayne Atwood, Sr. and her 6 children Mary Ann Percival (Darwin), DuWayne E. Atwood, Jr., Lora Castenda, Craig Atwood, Leonard Atwood, Chris Belt and several grandchildren & great-grandchildren who loved her dearly. She was very close to the Solt family, Mary, Glenn and their children. Special thanks to Dennis, Mary, Sandy Solt, Joelle, CNS Hospice, Dr. Poorna Nalabothy, St. Mark's Heart Center for everything you have done for her.



She is proceeded in death by her mom (Ada T. Wilkes), dad (Leonard Wilkes) sister (Beverly Hodges), 3 grandsons (Troy Ward, Trevor Moser & Terry Moser).



She loved everyone with all her heart and will be truly missed.



A recording of the service will be on the Russon Mortuary Facebook page on December 5th.





Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.