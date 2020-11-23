Mary C. (Kuchma) Priam, age 94 of Murrysville, formerly of West Mifflin, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bert E. Priam; loving mother of Maryann (Dennis) Koch and Gloria Priam; cherished grandmother of Ryan (Madge) Koch, Amber (Mark) Balogi and Tarra (Joe) Shingler; caring great-grandmother of Jackson and Ashton Koch, Deklan Balogi and Caden and Kellan Shingler. Mary is also survived by her sister-in-law, Frances Bosser and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen (Bacha) Kuchma; her twin brother, Edward Kuchma; and siblings, John Kuchma and Agnes Chemsak. Mary was a Eucharistic Minister at Resurrection Church and the Judge of Elections in West Mifflin for over 30 years. She loved to cook and bake; and was known for her Hungarian pastries, especially her nut rolls. She was also an excellent seamstress. She was a social person, who went out of her way to help anyone in need, and was an important part of her grandchildren's lives. Visitation and service will be private at this time, and a private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Pittsburgh by mail to 212 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or online at https://www.ccphg.org.
