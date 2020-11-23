1/1
Mary C. (Kuchma) Priam
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary C. (Kuchma) Priam, age 94 of Murrysville, formerly of West Mifflin, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bert E. Priam; loving mother of Maryann (Dennis) Koch and Gloria Priam; cherished grandmother of Ryan (Madge) Koch, Amber (Mark) Balogi and Tarra (Joe) Shingler; caring great-grandmother of Jackson and Ashton Koch, Deklan Balogi and Caden and Kellan Shingler. Mary is also survived by her sister-in-law, Frances Bosser and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen (Bacha) Kuchma; her twin brother, Edward Kuchma; and siblings, John Kuchma and Agnes Chemsak. Mary was a Eucharistic Minister at Resurrection Church and the Judge of Elections in West Mifflin for over 30 years. She loved to cook and bake; and was known for her Hungarian pastries, especially her nut rolls. She was also an excellent seamstress. She was a social person, who went out of her way to help anyone in need, and was an important part of her grandchildren's lives. Visitation and service will be private at this time, and a private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Pittsburgh by mail to 212 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or online at https://www.ccphg.org. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved