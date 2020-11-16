1/1
Mary Catherine Brady
1930 - 2020
Mary Catherine Brady, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born in Rockford, Illinois on May 27, 1930, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Ocker) Kromholz.
Mary was a graduate of Muldoon High School and attended St. Anthony School of Nursing. She married the love of her life Donald Brady on April 22, 1953 and celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary before his passing in 2016. Whether a Wisconsin Northwoods trip, a month-long cross country expedition or a stop at the grocery store, life itself was one grand adventure for Mary with Don. Together they worked side-by-side into their 80s at The Rockford Labor News. A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Edward Parish for over 50 years. Mary was a sweet, gentle, kind, humble and loving woman with an incredible laugh.
Survived by her son, James (Dana) Brady; daughter, Teresa (Arthur Carlson) Brady; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy and brother-in-law Robert Brady, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
