Mary Cecile Tilden was born October 8, 1930 in Winthorpe, Saskatchewan, a tiny farming community on the Canadian prairies. She passed away June 27, 2020 in her home in Normandy Park. Cecile was the daughter of an Irish immigrant and a descendant of Canadian pioneers. Her parents farmed wheat. She grew up with her three brothers, taking care of the animals, cooking for the household, and sledding and ice skating in the Canadian winter. Cecile went to elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse taught by her mother. She received a nursing degree from St. Paul's Hospital School of Nursing in Saskatoon in 1952.



Walking to town in the fall of 1951, a young man, Doug Tilden, stopped to offer her a ride on a bridge in Saskatoon over the Saskatchewan River. They were married May 4, 1954. They remained devoted to each other until Doug passed away 57 years later. Cecile and Doug moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to start their family and their life together. They moved often in their early years, Tulsa (2 children), Stillwater, Oklahoma, Houston, Texas (1 child), and Huntsville, Alabama (3 children). They finally arrived in Normandy Park in 1973, where they stayed. Cecile worked as a nurse everywhere they lived, a job she loved. She was active in St. Francis of Assisi church, the Normandy Park community, and her children's lives. Cecile was high-energy, strong-willed, and a fierce supporter of her children. No one could hope for a better mother. All of her children grew up knowing they had the most fun mom in the neighborhood.



Cecile is survived by her son Jeff Tilden of Mercer Island, Jeff's wife Robin Silver, her son Ron Tilden of Woodinville, Ron's wife Gail, her son Brad Tilden of Seattle, Brad's wife Danielle, her daughter Julianne Arns of Federal Way, Juli's husband Bill, her daughter Kathy Lorenz of Issaquah, Kathy's husband Michael, her son Kevin Tilden of San Diego, and Kevin's husband Philip Diamond. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren whom she cherished: Allison, Annie, Douglas, Eric, Hannah, Katherine, Keith, Lauren, Jacquie, Maria, Max, Ryan, and Saul.



A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Burien.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Paul's Hospital Foundation, 1702 20th Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7M 029 Canada in memory of Cecile Tilden.

