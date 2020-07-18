Mary "Sharon" Janecka age 79, of Albuquerque, passed away in her home on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
She was born Saturday, September 21, 1940 to William "Bill" and Bonnie Violet (Ragan) Stockton in Clovis, NM. Her family homestead in Curry & Quay County NM in 1901. Sharon was a dear friend to many, giving freely of her love, wisdom and time to all who would ask. She always showed unconditional love and consistent strength to her family and friends in times of trial and adversity. Her sense of humor and endurance for life enriched the lives of everyone she touched. She loved animals (Bonnie & Taz), a good time, laughter, and the fellowship of great friends. She served on many boards and commissions and received many areas of distinction.
Preceding her in death her parents; brother, Glenn Bennett "Benny" Stockton; and nephew, Ronnie Wayne Stockton. She leaves behind her son, Christopher Joseph Janecka and Sandra Dittrich; granddaughter, Ella Marie Janecka of Dresden Germany; nephew, William "Bill" and wife September Stockton of Tatum, NM; niece, Kasey Ragan Beamis and her family, husband Justin; grandnephew, Frederick Brecc, and grandniece, Bennett Ragan; grandniece Savannah Stockton of Lovington, NM; grandnephew William Garrett and wife Jessie, and great-grandnephew William Krew Stockton of Elephant Butte, NM; sister-in-law, Brenda Stockton of Frisco, TX; and many cousins and her beloved Bonnie. She was so full of life – running around town, cheering on her beloved Lobo Basketball and making friends where ever she went.
A Memorial will be held at a later date.
The family has requested that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society
.