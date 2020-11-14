Of North Versailles, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2020.
Beloved wife of David Lenart for 38 wonderful years.
Loving sister of Thomas (Jackie) Lacey of Mechanicsburg, Michael (Christine) Lacey of MA, and Kate (Lewis) Glodek of Murrysville.
Adored sister in law of Cecelia Sedlock and Kathleen (John) Sada.
Also survived by 11 treasured nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas E. and Ruth R. Lacey; her in-laws, Stanley W. and Pauline T. Lenart; and her nephew, Ryan A. Lacey.
Mary Jo was a 1978 graduate of East Allegheny High School and went on to obtain a Bachelors Degree from Duquesne University. For years, she worked as an insurance adjustor for various agencies surrounding the Pittsburgh area. She was an avid country music fan and enjoyed following politics. Mary Jo had a passion for her dogs, Buddy, Max, Molly, and Smokie. She loved caring for flowers around her home, and worked as the manager of the "Hobby Greenhouse." Most of all Mary Jo loved spending time with her family and her soul mate, Dave.
Friends welcome Monday from 2-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitors to the funeral home will be required to wear a face masks or covering.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church of Mary, Mother of God Parish.
Mary Jo will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Mary Jo lived a full life… "WooHoo"!
Memorial Donations may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Development Office UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B 5150 Centre Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15232 or online at HillmanResearch.UPMC.edu/Giving