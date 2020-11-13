1/1
Mary Katherine Cornell
Mary Katherine Cornell passed away on November 8, 2020 after a short illness not related to Covid-19.

She was born in Grand Rapids, MI and later the family settled in Albuquerque. She was pre-deceased by her father, Lawrence L. Cornell and her mother, Margaret Eckert Cornell. She is survived by her sister, Grace (Larry) of Tequesta, FL and Jo Hannah (Steve) of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by five nephews, Dennis, Matt (Natalie), Ryan, Josh and Michael; and two great nieces, Keighan and Ella; and many loving cousins; and her beloved dog, Boo.

Mary attended Our Lady of Fatima, St Vincent's, St Pius X, Class of '65, and the UNM school of Nursing. She was a Geriatric Nurse for over 30 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.


Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
