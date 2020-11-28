1/1
Mary Katherine (Barnes) McCarthy
1946 - 2020
Mary Katherine McCarthy, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Spaulding Nursing and Therapy Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Born in Boston on January 20, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Hurley) Barnes. She was raised and educated in the Southie neighborhood of Boston.

Mary married her late husband, David J. McCarthy, and together they made their home in Boston, where she welcomed three children, Brian, Megan, and David. She spent her working career with the Internal Revenue Service, serving in the data entry office.

Wife of the late David J. McCarthy.
Loving mother of Brian McCarthy of Dorchester, Megan Cruz and her husband, Carlos, of Maine, and David McCarthy of New Hampshire.
Cherished grandmother of Briana and Nicholas.
Devoted daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Hurley) McCarthy.
Sister of Helen Anderson of Douglas.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Mary's visitation on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole.

At the request of Mary's family, her funeral service and interment will be private.
Published in DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 COMMON ST
Walpole, MA 02081-2803
(508) 668-1960
