1/1
Mary Lou Ovitt
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ENOSBURGH – Mary Lou Ovitt, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home in Enosburgh.



She was born in Bakersfield on March 28, 1932 to the late Harold & Marion (Hall) Burleson.



Mary Lou was a life-long resident of this area and she graduated from Brigham Academy. She raised her children and helped her husband run their dairy farm, a farm that has been in the family for 10 generations. Mary Lou had a passion for educating herself – she was an avid reader, and she enjoyed birdwatching, PBS, and Bob Ross painting videos.



She is survived by her children, Gary Ovitt and his wife Daya of St. Albans, Alan Ovitt and his wife Karen of Lakeland, FL, Brenda Ovitt of Morrisville, and John Ovitt and his wife Kathy of Franklin; grandchildren, Susan Gancarcz and her husband Scott, Scott Ovitt and his wife Tracy, Chantel Walters and her husband Dylan, Ryan Ovitt, and Nikki Bushey and her husband Shawn; great grandchildren, Kayla Ovitt, Madison Ovitt, Ella Gancarcz, Teagan Bushey, and Jarrett Bushey; great great grandchildren, Wyatt Ovitt, Grayson Lillquist, and Emma Ovitt; her sister Ellen Jane Darling of Lecanto, FL; many nieces & newphews; and her feline companion, Ralphy. In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Ovitt; and her brother-in-law, Ray Darling.



A graveside memorial service will be held next spring in the Berkshire Center Cemetery.



For those who wish, contributions in Mary Lou's memory may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, 89 Beaumont Ave., Burlington, VT 05405.



Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area's exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Goss-Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goss-Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls
96 Dickinson Ave.
Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
802-933-4408
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goss-Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved