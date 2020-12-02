1/1
Mary Luvena Holbrook
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Luvena Holbrook, also known as Mary Lu, passed away November 30, 2020 of age-related natural causes. The youngest of five children, Mary was born on March 19, 1931 to Frederick Leo and Alice Day Hart in Salt Lake City.

Growing up in Centerville, Mary was raised on the Hart Family farm. She started playing the violin at the age of 12. Her talent for music lead her parents to enroll her in the McCune School of Music.

She married Clarence Holbrook in 1950 and together they raised 6 children.

She worked for Davis School District during the day as the elementary orchestra teacher in the South Davis County area. In the afternoons, she taught private violin lessons. She participated in many orchestras, trios, and duets. Sometimes performing with her daughters. Many people have been blessed to hear her play.

Served a Mission at the Family History Library with Clarence from January 2000 until March 2002.

In her later years, worked on Bangerter Farm building relationships with the Bangerter Family. Her life began and ended with the farm.

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in callings such as a Guide Patrol Leader, the Relief Society Presidency, Primary Presidency, Ward Music Chorister.

Survived by her six children, Blaine (Catherine) Holbrook, Terry (Beverly) Holbrook, Shirleen ( La Mar) Higbee, Nancy (Russell) Bailey, Maurine (Kevin) Young, Karleen (David) Hoggan; 23 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her eternal companion, Clarence Holbrook, and an infant son, Gregory Hart Holbrook.

Mary's family would like to thank Creekside Senior Living and Renew Home Health and Hospice for their loving attention to our sweet Mother.

Because of Covid-19, a private funeral service will be held with a celebration to be scheduled later.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved