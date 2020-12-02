Mary Luvena Holbrook, also known as Mary Lu, passed away November 30, 2020 of age-related natural causes. The youngest of five children, Mary was born on March 19, 1931 to Frederick Leo and Alice Day Hart in Salt Lake City.



Growing up in Centerville, Mary was raised on the Hart Family farm. She started playing the violin at the age of 12. Her talent for music lead her parents to enroll her in the McCune School of Music.



She married Clarence Holbrook in 1950 and together they raised 6 children.



She worked for Davis School District during the day as the elementary orchestra teacher in the South Davis County area. In the afternoons, she taught private violin lessons. She participated in many orchestras, trios, and duets. Sometimes performing with her daughters. Many people have been blessed to hear her play.



Served a Mission at the Family History Library with Clarence from January 2000 until March 2002.



In her later years, worked on Bangerter Farm building relationships with the Bangerter Family. Her life began and ended with the farm.



She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in callings such as a Guide Patrol Leader, the Relief Society Presidency, Primary Presidency, Ward Music Chorister.



Survived by her six children, Blaine (Catherine) Holbrook, Terry (Beverly) Holbrook, Shirleen ( La Mar) Higbee, Nancy (Russell) Bailey, Maurine (Kevin) Young, Karleen (David) Hoggan; 23 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her eternal companion, Clarence Holbrook, and an infant son, Gregory Hart Holbrook.



Mary's family would like to thank Creekside Senior Living and Renew Home Health and Hospice for their loving attention to our sweet Mother.



Because of Covid-19, a private funeral service will be held with a celebration to be scheduled later.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store