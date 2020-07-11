1/1
Mary Ruth Turner-Thomas
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary Turner-Thomas, age 75, dedicated mother and mamma who loved her family dearly, passed away, Friday, June 5, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. Mary was known for her amazing strength, her unconditional love, and her dedication to her family. We can't forget her feistiness, her youthful sense of humor, and her good ol' hillbilly hospitality.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Lynn, Vickii Jo, and Jack Wayne; grandchildren, LaToya, Zack, Eric, Tabatha, Sabrina, and Brandon; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbra Kay, Linda Fay, and Joyce; and nephew, Edward and his wife, Lynette. She is also loved and remembered by many cherished family and friends in New Mexico, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.

Mary was preceded in the death by her daughter, Tonya Turner; brother, Wayne; sisters, Ima -Gean, Diane, Teresa, and Leola; parents, Charles "Boss" Thomas and Leola Thomas; and lastly her fur-baby, Foxy.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, 6:00 p.m., at FRENCH - Wyoming. Due to the current public health concerns, limited seating and masks are required.

In the words of Mamma; "Ya'll be cool like me!"

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
