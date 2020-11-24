It is with great pain and sorrow that we announce the death of Mary Sylvia Gomez (Arellano), 74, of Chandler. Mary entered eternal rest on November 20, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley. A loving wife, mother, nana, tia, nina, sister and friend passed peacefully surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude "Gertie" Barraza. She is survived by her husband of 52+ years Rudy, her son Rudy Jr. (Lynn), daughters Korine and Raina, granddaughter Malayna "Laynee" Bernier (Nick) and grandsons Jeremy and Adam. She is also survived by her brother Paul Calderon (Toni) and sister Patsi Navarro (Paul).
Mary was born in Phoenix and graduated from Glendale High School where she excelled in school and athletics. She was an active member of South Phoenix WOTM chapter 1527. Although she lived with many health issues, she will be remembered as a caring, strong-willed woman who could always make you laugh with her sarcasm and wit. She will be greatly missed by so many of the people who loved her but especially by her children and grandchildren as she was their biggest fan.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a Rosary at 11:30 am and Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 pm to be held at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix. The service will be livestreamed and can be found at https://www.facebook.com/WhitneyMurphyFH/live/
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the services will be limited to 50 people and face masks are required.