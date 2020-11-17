Mary was indeed the greatest mother of all time! I had the good fortune of having Jenny and Julie in first grade at Champlain Elementary School in Burlington. They were precious children who were cherished by family and always ready to start a new day at school. They came to school each day with ribbons in their beautiful red hair to help me tell them apart until I was able to learn the differences in their two beautiful personalities. Know that my thoughts and prayers are with all of you as you grieve the loss of this beautiful woman.

Lois D’Arcangelo

Teacher