Mary W. Whitaker
1945 - 2020
Mary W. Whitaker

Age 75 of Gibsonia, passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Dr. T. R. and Mary Kate (McMaster) Whitaker. Loving sister of Helen (Dave) DiPerna, Ted (Janice) Whitaker, and the late William (surviving wife, Patricia) Whitaker. Adoring aunt of Lisa, Todd, Julie, Amy, Allison, Paul, and Scott. Also survived by many great nieces and nephews. Mary was a faithful and active member of St. John the Baptist Church, where she was a Lady of Charity, taught for the RCIA, and helped with the church festival every year. In her free time, she traveled extensively around the world, and loved spending time with her dog, Kali. Friends will be received Friday, June 26th from 10-11:30 a.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 12 noon at St. John the Baptist Church. Burial will follow Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies of Charity at St. John the Baptist Church, 444. St. John St., Pittsburgh, PA 15239. www.jobefuneralhome.com


Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
