Matthew Duane Wright, Sr., 44, of Norborne, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Ray County Memorial Hosptial.



Matthew was born on December 27, 1975, in Waverly, the son of Phillip Duane and Marilyn Ann (Rainey) Wright. He was united in marriage to Dana Louise Lander of Norborne on June 30, 1995; two this union, his two children were born; they later divorced. He was then united in marriage to Kelly Morrow of Houston, TX, on July 7, 2017; they are currently separated.



Survivors include: his parents of Norborne; son, Matthew D. (Shanda)Wright, II, of Norborne; daughter, Bailey Wright of Norborne; grandson, Jaxon Duane Wright; and his paternal grandmother, June Wright of Carrollton.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.



Matthew was reared and educated in Norborne and graduated in 1994 from the Norborne High School. He worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment mechanic and was currently employed at Ray County Stone by Jeremy Greer. Matthew enjoyed hunting, fishing, stock car racing, and tractor pulling. He dearly loved his grandson, Jaxon, who he called his little buddy. Matthew will be dearly missed by his friends and family.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to his little buddy, Jaxon Wright. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.



Visitation with funeral services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Norborne, with visitation beginning at 1:00 P.M., with services to follow at 2:00 P.M. Burial will be in the Fairhaven Cemetery, Norborne.

