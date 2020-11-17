Maude E. Guedes, 100, went home to be with the lord on October 15, 2020. Born on July 19, 1920 in Kimball, Minnesota daughter to Clifford and Annie (Daniels) VanVleet. Maude was raised in Minnesota, she married Rueben Paulson in 1940 and had one son. In 1956 she moved to Belvidere. In 1960 she remarried Bernard Guedes. She and Bernard were Christian and were active members at City First for a number of years. Maude enjoyed doing things like camping, traveling but she most of all loved to spend time with her family.

She will be missed by those who loved her most, her son Willard "Bill" (Patricia) Paulson; her three grandsons Brad (Susan), Brian (Stacie), and Jeffrey (Shelly) Paulson; her seven great-grandchildren Lauren, Sidney, Annie, Bailee, Jake, Luke and Landen as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was a resident of Alpine Fireside Health Center for the last seven years, and the family would like to thank all of the staff there for the love, care and support that they provided to Maude. She was predeceased by her husband Bernard Guedes; her parents; her four brothers and two sisters.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alpine Fireside Health Center, 3650 N Alpine Rd, Rockford, IL 61114.

