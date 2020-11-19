Maureen (Berry) Tancraitor

Age 85, passed away on November 11, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She went peacefully to be with the lord with her family by her side. Beloved wife Max Tancraitor, Sr for 65 loving years. Loving mother of William David and Max Paul Jr. Born on February 12, 1935, she was the daughter of Robert and Magdalena (Coleman) Berry. Beloved sister of John, Thomas, William, Clyde, Ralph, Raymond, Florence and Betty "Dolly" Berry. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mom was very fond of donating to various charities. She loved flowers and the little animals that lived in the yard. She took a great liking to watching them, especially the squirrels and chipmunks which she liked to feed. My brother would plant flowers for her every year to admire while she watched the little animals. She loved holidays and always said the family prayer at dinner. She will be very missed by all this year and forever after. May God bless and keep her. Arrangements were entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950).

