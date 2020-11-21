Max LaVar Ficklin, age 83, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 in Spokane, WA. A private service will be held for the family.



Max was born in Gonzales, Ascension, Louisiana to Hilda Antoinette Gautreaux and Newton Reno Ficklin on May 13, 1937. His family moved from Louisiana to Utah in 1943 then from Utah to Washington State in 1952 then to Utah in 1956.

He went to high school at East High School in Salt Lake City where he broke a field goal kicking record in football and also attended high school at Yakima High School in Yakima, WA where he earned a football scholarship to Utah State University in Logan, UT.

He married Linda Rae Johnson June 1958. They moved to Sunnyside, WA in 1962. He became part owner of Johnson Fruit and Cold Storage and where he later retired.



He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Margie Gayle.

He is survived by his children; Celeste Bowman (Jeffrey), Holly Sansom (Mark), Wade Ficklin (Twila), Toby Ficklin (Lisa), Lance Ficklin (Piedad). He is also survived by his siblings; Perry Ficklin (LaVaun), Darlene Hart, Barbara MacBeth (Roger), and Chandra Bell (Verdell). He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



He was an avid supporter of Boy Scouts of America. Serving several years at the troop and council levels. He was Woodbadge certified. Attended the BSA World Scout Jamboree in 1987 held in Australia. He was awarded the Silver Beaver for distinguished service, dedication and self-sacrifice on behalf of the Boy Scouts of America.



He was a beloved kind, loving and patient father and grandfather. He had a testimony of Jesus Christ and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a great artist, avid fisherman, funny magician, excellent cook, and hard working

All who knew him are better for it. He will be greatly missed.



