Maxine "Max" Cowton, age 86, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born in Audubon, IA, to Louis and Maxine Cowton on March 17, 1934. She graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in physical education and social studies and earned a master's degree from University of New Mexico in physical education, counseling, and sociology. During her teaching career she taught at Garfield Middle School and Valley High School in Albuquerque, becoming a mentor, advocate and often a friend to many of her cherished students. In 1965, Maxine welcomed her first daughter, Julia and four years later on her 35th birthday gave birth to Heather. Maxine and her family planted roots in the north valley of Albuquerque, and as her two daughters grew, Max became the "second mom" to the neighborhood kids who would constantly visit for a snack, a hug, a jig, and a laugh. She was an amazing, dedicated mother who was always ready to volunteer for school activities, be the Girl Scout troop leader, drive the neighborhood carpool and arrange the last-minute pool party. Max was amazingly charismatic bringing so much positive energy, love, compassion, and humor to everyone she met. Max was the life of the party! Among these qualities was also a deep love and passion for helping others. Max was dedicated to the advocacy of abused children and women, working and volunteering with various philanthropies such as All Faiths Receiving Home and Albuquerque Women's Resource Center. She never stopped being involved in her community as demonstrated by her graduation from the Albuquerque Police Department's Citizens Police Academy at the age of 81. Age was obviously just a number to her. Perhaps her greatest joy was spending time with her four grandchildren Max, Ella, Hannah, and Dane. You could find her at any school or athletic event in which her grandchildren were participating, and where of course, she would be making new friends. Maxine has been described by family and friends in so many ways, these are a few of our favorites: firecracker, spunky, silly, a bright light, remarkable spirit, infectious energy, courageous, zest for live, sincere, loyal, a true friend.



She is survived by daughter, Heather Hansen Gallegos and husband, Tim, Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Hannah and Dane; son-in-law, John Ransom, Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Max and Ella; sister Kathryn (Marrill) Butler, Indianola, IA; nephew, Jeffery (Susan) Rabe, their son, Joshua (Shalyla, Jonas, Stella) Rabe, Indianola, IA; nephew, Robert (Jeanne) Rabe, Greeley, CO; niece, Cynthia (Stan) Ripperger, Indianola, IA, and children, Zachary(Cathy, Caleb, Graham, Kaylee) Ripperger, Erin (Ryan, Grady, Nash) Gamerdinger, Katelyn Ripperger. Maxine was preceded in death by her daughter, Julia Hansen Ransom in May 2019.



We are unable to have a memorial at this time, however, please visit the online guest book to help us remember our amazing mother, grandmother, sister and friend. We know everyone has a great Max story that we would love to hear! If you wish to honor Maxine, please donate to All Faiths Children's Advocacy Center or any organization that is dedicated to helping abused women and children.





