Maxine Horovitz
1935 - 2020
WORCESTER/WARWICK - Maxine (Torman) Horovitz, born Maxine Benjamin passed away on June 1, 2020 from natural causes. Maxine was 85 years old and has been resided at the Eisenberg Assisted Living in Worcester, MA for the last four years. Maxine was born on February 1, 1935 to Sarah and Dr. Barnard Benjamin and lived in Attleboro, MA during her childhood. Maxine has two sisters, Beverly (Benjamin) Kaplan (who predeceased her) and Julia (Benjamin) Holz of Manila, Philippines. She has two loving daughters from her marriage to Herman R. Torman (who predeceased her in 1985), Susan Torman Kessel, of Wynnewood, PA and Barbara F. Cohen, of Shrewsbury, MA. Maxine has four cherished grandchildren, Sarah, Andrew, Rachel and Noah. Maxine was a devoted elementary and kindergarten teacher who taught in the Warwick, RI school system for 25 years. She resided in Warwick, RI until she retired to Boynton Beach, Florida and Atlanta Georgia. For the last four years she has been residing in The Eisenberg Assisted Living in Worcester, MA, to be close to her immediate family. Maxine had remarried after Herman's passing to Frank Horovitz (who predeceased her) where they spent over 20 years enjoying retirement in Florida and Georgia. She loved her family, traveling and was loved by all who knew her. A private graveside service will be held at Lincoln Park Cemetery in Warwick, RI. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to The Eisenberg Assisted Living Employee Fund, 631 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.

Maxine's family will gather privately for a graveside service at Lincoln Park Cemetery in Warwick, Rhode Island. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.

To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit "The Tribute Wall."

