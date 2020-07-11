Mei-Jui Lin, age 72, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully in the company of loved ones on the evening of Friday, June 5, 2020. Mei-Jui Lin was one of five children to Ah-Show and Chin-Kang Lee born Saturday, September 20, 1947. She was raised in Taipei, Taiwan where she met and married her husband, Yau Tang Lin in 1972. Together, they raised three beautiful children living in Columbus, OH, Albuquerque, NM, and most recently Irvine, CA.
Mrs. Lin is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Yau-Tang Lin; her 99 year-old mother, Ah-Show Lee; siblings, Cheng Chung Lee, Mei-YingJu and Mei-Jen Lee; children, Felix Lin, Emery Lin, and Dorothy Yokoyama. She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Allison, Henry, Sophia, Aiden, Jacob, Miles, and Emmalin; and many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Nothing gave my beloved wife, and devoted mother more joy than spending time with God and her children/grandchildren. She was a prayer warrior and spiritual leader in the churches she attends. Her kind, bold, God-fearing spirit was infectious to all those who were around her, giving hope and comfort; always putting others needs before her own. She would find beauty in all things and all situations, especially loving line dancing, hikes, and a good movie with friends and family. She would walk into a room and brighten up the mood with her charisma and colorful laugh. Our hearts are broken with her sudden passing, but we are grateful for His mercy and grace, knowing that she finally is meeting her maker.
Due to current public health concerns, a private family viewing will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at FRENCH – Wyoming.
A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. The Memorial Service is available via webcam for those who would like to attend from a distance. The link to the live-steam broadcast is listed below under "Services." Please click on the box that reads: "Click here to Access the Video"
Flowers are welcome, as Mrs. Lin loved flowers. Alternatively, to commemorate her future missionary trip, memory donations may be made online to NAMCM (North America Mainland Mission) https://www.namcm-us.org/home.
Condolences may be sent to 13716 Conner Ct., Albuquerque, NM 87112.