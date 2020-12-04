Phoenix native Melani Ioannou passed away from cancer on November 20, 2020. Born May 16, 1946, Melani lived her entire life in Phoenix, graduated from Phoenix Union High School and Phoenix College. After college, she began her career at Motorola, where she worked until retirement. All who knew Melani know that she was a sweet and gentle soul; a rare human who held malice for no one in her heart. She was always cheerful, even during the last months of her life while in great pain and discomfort. Melani had a jolly sense of humor and loved a good laugh, finding something to laugh about in pretty much any situation. She loved bingo and card games of all kinds and seemed to have a charmed luck when it came to winning, even once winning a car in a raffle. Melani loved nature. For many years she had gardens of roses and irises that she was very proud of. Being especially fond of cats and birds, Melani loved countless pets throughout her life, both those who lived in her home with her as well as the outdoor cats and birds who were lucky enough to discover her kindness for daily meals. Melani grew up in the parish of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, and later also attended St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. Together with her brother John, Melani was a member of the Japanese American Club, enjoying social events and many friendships there. Melani was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Christina, and brother John. She is survived by her two aunts, Stella Glitsos and Tassie Ladas (the last remaining of her mother's eleven siblings), as well as many cousins who love her dearly. Due to the Covid pandemic, services were held for family only. If you knew and loved Melani, we are sorry that it was not possible to have you join us. Please say a prayer for her, and if you so desire, donations may be made in Melani's name to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1973 East Maryland, Phoenix, 85016 (holytrinityphx.org
), or the Arizona Humane Society, (azhumane.org
).