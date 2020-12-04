1/1
Melani Ioannou
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melani's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phoenix native Melani Ioannou passed away from cancer on November 20, 2020. Born May 16, 1946, Melani lived her entire life in Phoenix, graduated from Phoenix Union High School and Phoenix College. After college, she began her career at Motorola, where she worked until retirement. All who knew Melani know that she was a sweet and gentle soul; a rare human who held malice for no one in her heart. She was always cheerful, even during the last months of her life while in great pain and discomfort. Melani had a jolly sense of humor and loved a good laugh, finding something to laugh about in pretty much any situation. She loved bingo and card games of all kinds and seemed to have a charmed luck when it came to winning, even once winning a car in a raffle. Melani loved nature. For many years she had gardens of roses and irises that she was very proud of. Being especially fond of cats and birds, Melani loved countless pets throughout her life, both those who lived in her home with her as well as the outdoor cats and birds who were lucky enough to discover her kindness for daily meals. Melani grew up in the parish of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, and later also attended St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. Together with her brother John, Melani was a member of the Japanese American Club, enjoying social events and many friendships there. Melani was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Christina, and brother John. She is survived by her two aunts, Stella Glitsos and Tassie Ladas (the last remaining of her mother's eleven siblings), as well as many cousins who love her dearly. Due to the Covid pandemic, services were held for family only. If you knew and loved Melani, we are sorry that it was not possible to have you join us. Please say a prayer for her, and if you so desire, donations may be made in Melani's name to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1973 East Maryland, Phoenix, 85016 (holytrinityphx.org), or the Arizona Humane Society, (azhumane.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved