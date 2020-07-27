1/1
Melissa Barela Johnson
1983 - 2020
Melissa Johnson has left this earth to be with her Lord. She was born on July 6, 1983 in Albuquerque, NM.

Melissa is survived by her mother, Carmen Johnson; biological father, Norbert Thomasson (Terry); half-sister, Kristen Thomasson of Boston; half-brothers, Samuel Thomasson of Albuquerque NM and Zachary Johnson of Germany; grandfather, Wolfgang Fuchs of Germany; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Melissa was preceded in death by her father, Walker Johnson; grandparents, Wilfred and Edwina Barela, Annie and Robert Johnson, Erika and Tom Thomasson; and Uncle Randolph Barela.

Melissa graduated from Del Norte High in 2001 and UNM in 2006. When she left home in 2007, and moved to San Francisco, CA she started her career with Whole Foods Market.

As Melissa moved up in the ranks with Whole Foods Market, she had to re-locate. She lived in California, Colorado, Texas, Illinois, and in 2018 she came back home to New Mexico, where she was able to work remotely as a Productivity Services Sr. Project Manager.

Melissa loved to travel. Not only did she travel domestically and up into Canada several times, she also traveled to at least nine countries in Europe.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m., at Lighthouse Baptist Church at 4001 12th St. NW Albuquerque.

Pallbearers are: Chad Barela, Nathan Barela, Michael Montoya, Pablo Montoya, Leo Ortiz, and Leonard Torres Jr.

Honorary Pallbearers are Wilfred Barela Jr., Andrew Rood, Fermin Aragon, Ricardo Ryals, and Dale Daigneault.


Published in Legacy Remembers from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
