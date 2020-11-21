1/1
Melvin Eugene Manley
1930 - 2020
Melvin Eugene Manley, 90, of Kansas City, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Melvin was born on September 2, 1930, in Ray County, the son of Everett Robert and Bessie (O'Dell) Manley. He was united in marriage to Dora Elizabeth Danner of Lexington on October 16, 1951. As of this year, they had been married for 69 years.

Survivors include: wife, Dora Manley; daughter, Teresa (Brian) Happy; son, Gary (Diane) Manley daughter, Tina (Travis) Erisman; 11 grandchildren: Chris (Roxy) Happy, Darren (Alexandria) Happy, Vinny (Eva) Sarcione, Mackenzie, Sarcione, Melissa (Dustin) Eckert, Jaidyn Manley, Maci (J.P.) Fisher, Allex (Ashley) Fisher, Brandan (Amber) Fisher, Raelynn Erisman and Jacoby Erisman; 11 great grandchildren: Hayden, Evi, Georgan, Oli, Dominick, Elexus, Ava, Vinny, Elieth, Weston and Lorenzo; sister, Irma Faye (Paul) Danner, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Emogene (Frank) Dean and his best pal his dog, Chi Chi.

Melvin was baptized on February 26, 1995. He was a Korean War Veteran and proud to serve his country in United States Army. He worked for Jefferson Smurfit for 20 years and retired. He was also a farmer. He enjoyed hunting - especially coon hunting, spending time with his grandchildren, liked playing checkers, coloring, fishing, listening to country music and walking his dog.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Wayside Waifs. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.

Visitation with funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 with visitation beginning at 2:30 p.m., with services to follow at 3:30 p.m. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
02:30 - 03:30 PM
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
NOV
24
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
Funeral services provided by
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
507 East Main
Richmond, MO 64085
816-776-2233
