Melvin J. Heath
Melvin J Heath, age 84, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Melvin will be remembered for his love of family, the Zuni Mountains and all of God's creatures living there. Melvin was born in Grants, NM and spent most of his childhood in the logging camps in the Zuni Mountains and Grants. He graduated from Grants High school, after graduation he married the only love of his life Frances Jacqulin Boyd (Jackie) and spent 63 wonderful years together. Melvin provided a comfortable living for his family working in the oilfields in NM and WY, the uranium mills in NM, and then a gold mill in Ca. He began as an operator and retired as a production supervisor and moved home to NM. Melvin enjoyed bowling, boating, and golfing. He loved all his family, his animals and especially his dogs and horses. Melvin is survived by his wife, Jackie Heath; his daughter, Sandy Franklin; his three grandchildren, Amy Friend, Lacey Franklin, and Bryce Franklin; his three great-grandchildren, Zoe Friend, Chloe Blancato, and Logan Popplewell. Also touching his life was his daughter-in-law, Sally Palaia. Honorary Pallbears are: His many nieces and nephews and cousins, Tim Garden, Ronald Bowlin, and Bill Baird. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Heath and Viola Oliver Heath; his brother, Carlo Heath; his two sisters, Ruby Keeney, and Dorthy Worthen; his son, Randy Heath; and his granddaughter, Belinda Fulwider. The family would like to extend special thanks to his nurse Krystal Sanistevan, Labor of Love and Jessica Stelly. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 followed by interment at Grants Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 295 San Rafael, NM 87051


Published in French Funerals & Cremations - University from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
