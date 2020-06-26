Michael Campbell
1962 - 2020
Michael Campbell, our dear, sweet brother Michael joined Mom, Dad and sister Pat on June 11, 2020. Michael was born February 10, 1962 and was a child with Down's Syndrome. Michael's trademark "sunshine smile" could light up a room. He was very precious to those who knew him. Michael's care was entrusted to Pittsburgh Mercy and the family would like to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to all his counselors and caregivers, especially Candace Jacques, Richard Kumf, Holly Weiss, Nabin Luitel, Sha Mahat and Mark Connors. Michael is survived by his brothers Daniel P. of Cedar Falls Iowa, Thomas A. of Ft Myers Florida, James F. of Radcliffe Kentucky and his sisters Monica L. of New Castle PA and Mary M. of St. George, Utah. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 15216, (412) 531-4000. A memorial service for Michael will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

