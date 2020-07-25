Michael Fitzpatrick, age 76, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Graduated St. Ignatius College Prep and Loyola University in Chicago, IL before earning his law degree from New York University as a Root-Tilden-Kern scholarship recipient. Worked as an Assistant Public Defender in the Office of the Cook County Public Defender before moving to Albuquerque, NM in 1973 and specializing as a plaintiffs personal injury attorney in private practice. He retired from law practice and moved into the Montebello Care Facility in 2014 due to complications from Multiple Sclerosis. He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Alma (Berard), and siblings James and Joseph. He is survived by his siblings, Maureen Hauch (John), Elaine Smuczynski (Tom), Colleen, Yvonne Mullins (Tom), Robert, Thomas (Donna), Rita, Barbara deTournemire (Christian), John, William, Dorothy, Catherine (David Allen), and Margaret (Jim McLaughlin); and many nieces and nephews. No memorial service has been planned due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store