Michael was born at St. Marks Hospital, a whopping 9 lb. 10 oz. At 2 weeks, he unfortunately contracted pneumonia and had to be brought back to the hospital. Fearing for his life, Dr. Duimenti said, "I know there is something about the blessings you Mormons do. You should call your elders and give him his name, just in case." We did that, his uncle Soren came up from Orem to the hospital. Mike survived and we were blessed to have an inquisitive but quiet, unstoppable force.
From his childhood, Mike could always find interesting ways to amuse himself and spend his time. He was forever curious about things and loved exploring. Being just 15 months younger than Jim, they were often mistaken for twins, Jim being the opposite, very energetic and on the go. At school, the teachers said Mike always finished his work before the rest of the class and would then would find ways to amuse himself, but there was one problem: he would unconsciously hum or make little noises that would distract those around him. He was always at the top of his class academically. He loved to learn and did so the rest of his life.
As he grew up, he had many adventures with friends. Woods Cross was small and there were lots of fields to roam. As a young teen, Christmas brought a shot gun, duck and pheasant hunting, camping with family, activity in Church, always passing the sacrament, baseball teams and scouting. He went on to earn his Eagle award just before turning 18- the deadline. An incident at school had a detrimental effect: at the time young boys were growing long hair and the schools found that unacceptable, Mike and Jim were expelled from school for their long hair. As Mom went to inquire why only they were expelled, the principals explanation was that he considered them both to be leaders and examples to the other boys and that if they cut their hair, others would follow. The unfortunate result of his action, with some other factors, lead to both boys leaving school.
Always adventurous, Mike's adventures with friends and family often came with drastic results: really bad landing when leaping off a mountain hanging from a kite (hang glider), a kick in the head from a horse, a bear hunt with friend Kevin where they really didn't want to see bear, a six hour wait in an emergency room with a fishing hook stuck in his head while teaching his kids to fish. These are just some of the many examples!
Mikes quest for knowledge was insatiable. including his quest to complete high school at night, joining the Bountiful Police Force because he could get college tuition (This enabled him to complete three years of college at Weber and some time at the University of Utah). His study of the gospel of the Church of Jesus Christ (for which he collected a sizeable, impressive library and became a sought-after teacher), and teaching and instructing at Post training Police Officers to name a few. Throughout his life, he continued learning and became an expert on many things like gardening roses, mechanics, cooking dishes from various countries, EMT work, hunting, tying fly's for fishing, guns, bow and arrows, knives, watches, semi-precious stones, even building a Swiss horn. And the list could go on and on.
Mike went to work at a machine shop at 17 years and never quit working until the debilitating pain condition took its toll on his body.
After his first marriage to Susan Williams and with a growing family which would eventually consist of Lisa, David, Scott and Steven, he took a job at Sutherland lumbar where a back injury would forever affect his life (A dye injected into his spine to trace a spinal injury would cause permanent damage). Since police forces then funded college educations, Mike applied at Bountiful City, graduated top of his class, and started his career in law enforcement. For better pay, he moved to the West Valley police Department and found a greater diversity of work experiences. He was promoted to Sergeant and soon found himself appointed to a unique State Task Force on Drugs. It was an adventurous and dangerous assignment posing as a user and dealer. There were convictions and sentences that brought threats to his life and threats to the lives of his family.
The unfortunate advent of a divorce brought many changes. A new marriage to Jill Nichols and eventually added Douglas, Kristen, Jeffrey and Nathan to the family. This meant the need for a much better job. He applied to UPS (United Parcel Service) and was hired into top management despite not having a college degree. His law enforcement background was often used by UPS. He even invented a way to secure the back doors of the trucks from theft which saved the company thousands of dollars but for which he was never compensated. He advanced in management and was eventually transferred to Alabama.
Life in California included active church participation where he enjoyed teaching church classes, exploring the local areas with family, visits from his children from Utah, including taking them to Disneyland and the beach. Lots of long-distance bicycling with his Bishop, other friends, and family. And many trips back to Utah. Mike was always highly active and kept in exceptionally good physical shape.
Life in Alabama was quite a change. There was continued church activity, staying physically active, exploring the South, and coping with a more stressful job. The physical aspects of his dreaded condition were beginning to show, but no one knew what it was. The effects of chronic addiction were also there but not yet acknowledged. Working in the southern culture of "good ole boys" took a toll on a forthright westerner and it all culminated in leaving the job and coming back to Utah.
Always trying to work despite intense pain, Mike had several non-permanent jobs in his later years. Misdiagnoses resulted in several back surgeries and his pain required ten years of treatment from the U of U pain center.
Denial of addiction and being labeled an alcoholic can be hard on individuals and families. This, of course, creates much heartache and often family dissolution. Mike and Jill were divorced. I can testify of the devastation and loss Michael felt for his family and his life. At that point, Mike felt he was completely disabled.
His brothers and I fought for his acceptance of his condition and his rehabilitation. It took two years and then a strong intervention to get him into a rehab facility. As a testament to his strength, Mike fought hard, shamelessly, and tirelessly to make his treatment effective and it was. This victory over the substances that had so long enslaved him allowed for many blessings in his final years. He came out with a job in the health insurance business.
Mike married again to Rebeca Binks. While happy at first, the marriage did not last. During the marriage, a miracle occurred around the time the health company folded, Mike's condition was correctly diagnosed, Arachnoiditis (caused by the inflammation of the arachnoid mater, one of the membranes that surround and protect the nerves of the spinal cord) and he qualified for a spinal cord stimulator (with 19 wires placed at specific points near the spinal cord with the intent of attenuating the pain signals being sent to his brain). This helped for a time but became less effective as time went on. His symptoms and those of the disease were debilitating muscle cramps, twitches, and spasms. In severe cases, the disease may cause paralysis of the lower limbs. Mike was getting close to this final point. His condition was further complicated by some severe stomach pain and not being able to eat due to nausea when he tried. The strong pain medication had taken a terrible toll on his body. Getting sufficient sleep was impossible. He felt continually exhausted, but in all the years he lived here, there were never complaints of "why me", no self-pity, no whining. He was strong, resilient, taking care of his own needs, he was always a neat, clean person, he kept his mind busy with his hobbies and educating himself further with education TV. He loved music and currently some Japanese performers were among his favorites. He always perked up when his kids came to see him so they would not see the extent of his pain. Sometimes he would not come downstairs when people were here because he could not present a positive face.
I am not sure I could be as strong for so long if I were given his conditions. He worked tirelessly to overcome his problems and live a good life. His most treasured time when living here was regaining his temple privileges and going back to the temple. A most important circle completed in his life before he was called to leave us.
