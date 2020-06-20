Michael John Tuori
Age 89 of Monroeville, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Bennie) Tuori, who would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary together on June 20th. Loving father of Catherine Glover, Joanne Tuori, and John (Jenny) Tuori. Proud grandfather of Michael, Matthew, Andrew, Nicholas and Jack; and great-grandfather of Braeden, Harrison, Ronan, Briar, Ethan, Benjamin, and Lucas. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Lucia (Cappiello) Tuori; and siblings, Carmella, Gaetano, Josephine, Tony, and Madeline. Mike retired from a career with the trucking industry, and later went on to work for Jobe Funeral Home. He was an active member of St. Bernadette Church and was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed watching sports and could be seen smoking his pipe while on his porch or strolling through his neighborhood. Friends will be received Sunday, June 21st from 2 - 6 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bartholomew Church, 111 Erhardt Rd., Penn Hills, PA 15235. Interment will be at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Syracuse, NY.

