Michael P. Lansing, 45, of Rockford, IL passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Mike was born January 17, 1975 the son to Peter F. and Joellen (Galchutt) Lansing. Mike was a likeable guy with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed video games and was recently exploring poetry. Most of all, Mike loved and adored his beloved daughter, Ashley. Mike was happiest when he was with her. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

Survived by his cherished daughter, Ashley; siblings, Sara (Robert II) Bracken, Sean (Beth Fehlauer) Lansing and Megan (Ryan) Pearse; mother of his child and friend, Kristin Lansing; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother, Joellen Lansing. The family would like to thank the staff in the ICU at Javon Bea Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store