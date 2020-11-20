1/1
Michael "Mike" Lansing
1975 - 2020
Michael P. Lansing, 45, of Rockford, IL passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Mike was born January 17, 1975 the son to Peter F. and Joellen (Galchutt) Lansing. Mike was a likeable guy with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed video games and was recently exploring poetry. Most of all, Mike loved and adored his beloved daughter, Ashley. Mike was happiest when he was with her. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
Survived by his cherished daughter, Ashley; siblings, Sara (Robert II) Bracken, Sean (Beth Fehlauer) Lansing and Megan (Ryan) Pearse; mother of his child and friend, Kristin Lansing; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother, Joellen Lansing. The family would like to thank the staff in the ICU at Javon Bea Hospital.

Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
