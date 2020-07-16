Please join us; Michael's family as we celebrate the life of Michael Peter Rossi as he has returned in glory to our Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.



Michael was born and raised in the Bronx, New York. He graduated high school and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy at age of 18. In the military, Michael was trained as a medic and proudly served his country in the Gulf War. Michael earned an honorable discharge in November of 1984. Michael loved to share his endless navy stories, re-counting his travels to the Mediterranean Island of Cyprus. Michael's navy stories are a cherished part of his legacy and will be remembered by his family forever.



Shortly after returning from active duty, Michael met and married his best friend and wife, Diane Marie. Michael and Diane shared an undeniable and unconditional love for one another.



Michael was very proud of his Italian heritage. He treasured the time spent with his grandfather Arthur and shopping on Arthur Avenue; the "Little Italy" in the Bronx. Michael loved Italian tradition, and little made him happier than enjoying a Sunday dinner together, sharing good food, love and laughter with family and friends.



One of the greatest gifts Michael would share with his family was his unending support in their endeavors. Early in their marriage, Michael supported his wife Diane Marie's decision to return to school to earn her nursing degree. Michael couldn't have been prouder of his wife's accomplishments. Michael continued his loving support for his sister Susan as she returned to school to earn her PharmD. Michael was always so proud of his family. Michael's unremitting support of his family continues to be a powerful source of inspiration.



Michael's big smile and robust laugh were infectious, he brought joy wherever he went. Michael's heart was tremendous, and he was always there to help anyone in need. Michael cared for others so deeply that he donated his time, money, and heart to host a bountiful Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless community in Nanuet, NY. Giving to others brough great happiness to Michael.



Left to cherish Michael's memory are his mother, Rosemarie Rossi; sister, Susan Rossi, and his wife, of 25 years, Diane Marie Rossi. Michael's family, Alessandra, Nicholas, and Michael will miss the joy of growing up with Michael's wisdom, guidance and love.



Michael will be deeply missed by his family and friends through whom Michael's life, love and legacy will live in their hearts forever.



