Milagros Claveria Mansilla, also known as Mila, was born on March 30, 1930 in Fort Stotsenburg in Angeles City Pampanga, Philippines. She went home to God on November 25, 2020.



She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and a dear friend to many. She married her husband Reynaldo, Sr. on January 26, 1958 and were married for 47 years until he passed in 2005. They had three children: Girlie, Regie (deceased) and John John.



She worked for a cabin cleaner for more than 10 years in San Francisco and after retiring, she volunteered her time working a senior citizen program serving lunch.



Mila was a very loving, generous, and funny lady. She loved to travel, and she loved sharing fond memories with her family.



She leaves to cherish her memory are her children, Girlie and Paul (son-in-law), John John and Rhea (daughter-in-law), her grandchildren, Apple and Ray (grandson-in-law), Peaches (deceased), RJ, Ryan and her great-grandchildren, Nathan, Savie and Xavier who fondly call her Lola Mama, her sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.





