Mildred " Millie " Romanelli, 85, of Murrysville, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Harmar Village Care Center. She was born August 17, 1935 in Wilmerding, daughter of the late Milan and Mary Bencitch Mastorovich. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Murrysville. She waitressed at Alpine Restaurant and Eat n' Park of Monroeville for over 35 years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James R. Romanelli. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Linda Romanelli (Bob Jankowski), Bobby (Amanda) Jankowski and their son, Rylan and brother, Michael Mastorovich and sister, Mary Vukelich, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Mack, Thomas, Steve, John and Samuel and sisters, Betty Hreha, Anna Watt and Danice McNelly and Martha Sunderland. Friends are being received Monday, November 30th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Hart Funeral Home Inc., Murrysville where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00AM with the Rev. Ronald L. Emery officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

