1/1
Mildred "Millie" Romanelli
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred " Millie " Romanelli, 85, of Murrysville, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Harmar Village Care Center. She was born August 17, 1935 in Wilmerding, daughter of the late Milan and Mary Bencitch Mastorovich. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Murrysville. She waitressed at Alpine Restaurant and Eat n' Park of Monroeville for over 35 years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James R. Romanelli. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Linda Romanelli (Bob Jankowski), Bobby (Amanda) Jankowski and their son, Rylan and brother, Michael Mastorovich and sister, Mary Vukelich, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Mack, Thomas, Steve, John and Samuel and sisters, Betty Hreha, Anna Watt and Danice McNelly and Martha Sunderland. Friends are being received Monday, November 30th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Hart Funeral Home Inc., Murrysville where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00AM with the Rev. Ronald L. Emery officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hart Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hart Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved