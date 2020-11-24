1/1
Mildred (Harvey) Witter
1934 - 2020
Mildred Harvey Witter, 86, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in Layton, Utah.

She was born May 14, 1934 the daughter of Raphael Anderson and Sara Rebecca Hawkins Harvey in Lewiston, Utah.

Mildred married Clyde Ray Witter on April 16, 1955 in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on May 12, 1964.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Surviving are her two sons, David and Larry Witter, three sisters, six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband and four brothers.

Graveside services will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.


Published in Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
