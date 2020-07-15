1/1
Minnie Compton
Minnie Compton, age 87, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Walter; her daughters; Valerie Scott and husband Steven, Carol Ann Aguirre, Jackie Wise and husband Jack, Pauline Atkinson and husband Bruce, Melinda M Compton-Segotta and husband Justin; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends.

Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, Hayward and Annie Froude; her daughter, Gale Cronin; her grandson, Kyle; and her son in law, Jose Aguirre. Minnie was a loving mother and grandmother, she was always ready to feed her family, was an excellent cook and thoroughly enjoyed her friends as well.

Private services will be held at FRENCH - Lomas with ennichement to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Live streaming of services will be available.


Published in LegacyPro on Jul. 15, 2020.
June 15, 2020
June 14, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Minnie was such a kind and caring friend to my parent's and to mother after my father passed away. They always had fun meeting around town at the commissary, breakfasts after church and trips to Laughlin, NV. She would always make my mom laugh and had so much energy..my mom was so heartbroken to hear of her passing and asked me to send her sincere condolences to you, Wally and your beautiful family.
Kathleen Donlin for Ann Webb
Friend
June 14, 2020
WE ENJOYED VISITING WITH MINNIE AND WALLY. WE HAD FUN WHEN WE WENT TO LAS VEGAS NEV. SHE WAS A WONDERFUL LADY. SHE HAD A SENSE OF HUMOR. BOTH WALLY AND GARY WERE IN THE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS. SO WE SAW THEM IN MANY FUNCTIONS. WE WERE SADENNED TO HEAR OF HER PASSING.
GARY AND JULIA STONE
Friend
