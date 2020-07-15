Minnie Compton, age 87, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Walter; her daughters; Valerie Scott and husband Steven, Carol Ann Aguirre, Jackie Wise and husband Jack, Pauline Atkinson and husband Bruce, Melinda M Compton-Segotta and husband Justin; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends.



Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, Hayward and Annie Froude; her daughter, Gale Cronin; her grandson, Kyle; and her son in law, Jose Aguirre. Minnie was a loving mother and grandmother, she was always ready to feed her family, was an excellent cook and thoroughly enjoyed her friends as well.



Private services will be held at FRENCH - Lomas with ennichement to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery.



Live streaming of services will be available.





