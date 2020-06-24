Mollie Raeanne Kabat, age 36, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14th, 2020.



Mollie was born November 1st, 1983 in Salt Lake City, Utah to parents Randy Durfee and Lee Ann Christy. After graduating from Lutheran High North in Houston, Texas, Mollie worked for many years in an administrative role for Shell Oil Company. Most recently Mollie lived in Federal Way, Washington and worked for FedEx International Sales.



"Sometimes I'll start a sentence and I don't even know how it is going. I just hope it finds a way." – Michael Scott



Mollie embodied power, grace, wisdom, and wonder – she was our Wonder Woman. She loved the color purple, hated bananas, and was fiercely loyal to her loved ones. Her greatest achievement was becoming a mother, and she devoted all of her heart to her son Grady Kabat.



There are so many memories filled with her contagious laugh, and sharp sense of humor. She will be missed every moment of every day.



Mollie is survived by her parents Randy Durfee, Lee Ann and David Christy, and her son Grady Kabat. Sisters Elizabeth and Heidi, her niece Avery, nephew Dominic, and two loving dogs Candy & Penny.



Remember, the owls are not what they seem – and if the good lord intended us to walk, he would not have invented roller skates. Shine your bright light as we send big hugs to you in heaven.

