With great sorrow we announce the passing of Monique Rebecca Romney. Monique was welcomed into the light, to be with those she loved who had gone before, on Saturday, June 20th, 2020, at home with her family.



Monique's life was filled with love. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, cousin, auntie, sister, friend, and wife. She brought joy to the lives of everyone she knew and will be terribly missed.



Monique was many things to many people. Ask her friends and they would tell you:



Monique was someone who loved hard, and cared for everyone. She was soooo sweet. She was the happiest and kindest woman I knew. She's such an intense fireball of a woman. Such a trickster and a joker. Absolutely my favorite person. She was my best friend. She was my mom adviser. She was the rowdy gameday girl. She was my role model, my mentor, my guide. Her soul was just too big for her body. She was the sister I never had. A woman who loved her family. A one of a kind spirit who filled the world with her light. A Mama who loved her daughter, her Bear, more than anything. A wife who healed her husband's soul.Beyond all that, there was one thing on which everyone would agree, that she was contagiously funny. She had a smile that would light up the world, a laugh you couldn't ignore, a way of making you laugh at even the worst joke. A way of stopping the tears, even in the saddest moment. Her spirit pulled a smile from every heart and lifted the burden from every soul.Monique was a most incredible person.



She will be loved forever and for always.



Due to the state guidelines, invitations will be sent out by the family for the visitation on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Please respect the social guidelines and bring your own mask. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church, 5901 St. Joseph's Drive NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120.



The church has a capacity of 170 people. Please arrive early if you would like to attend the service. We appreciate all your love and support during this difficult time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store