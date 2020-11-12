1/1
Myron Leolin Dickey
1925 - 2020
Myron Leolin Dickey, born May 7 1925 in Holly Hill FL, passed away Nov 8 2020 in Bountiful UT of natural causes. Myron is the son of Leolin Nicholson Patterson Dickey and Thelma Pearl Hart Dickey and grew up in Florida. He served as a Navy air cadet at the end of WWII, and then an LDS mission in Mississippi. He was sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on Oct 8 1947 to Mary Christine Calcote. They celebrated 71 years of marriage and are the parents of six children: Donna (Jeff) Jarvis, Jannilyn (Kent) Nelson, Lynette Dickey Scott, Glenn (Valerie) Dickey, Myra Jo Dickey (deceased), and Alan (Roberta) Dickey Patterson. They have 24 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. Myron lived in CA, Brigham City UT, LaGrande OR, and lastly Bountiful UT for 35 years. He received his BA in Chemical Engineering from BYU, MBA from USU, and PhD in Business from U of U. He taught business at USU and Eastern Oregon State College, and worked in private professional education and investment brokering. Myron loved serving in Church callings, flying, outdoor adventures, entrepreneuring, and visiting their second home in Mississippi.
A family viewing and graveside service will be held Nov 14, 2020.

