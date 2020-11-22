Nancy Ann (Smith) Hamilton, 85, Rockford, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. She was born September 24, 1935, in Sheboygan, WI, the daughter of Clark and Marjorie (Johnson) Smith. Nancy attend school in Sheboygan through 5th grade and then moved to Janesville, WI where she graduated from high school in 1954. She attend beauty school in Madison and worked as a Beautician. Nancy met Neil Hamilton in January of 1957, and they married on October 12, 1957. They lived in Des Plaines, Denver, rural Byron, and Rockford. She and Neil, along with their children, traveled extensively in the states and to Port Cartier, Quebec. Nancy and Neil also traveled to Alaska, Guam, twice to Japan, once to Hawaii, and many more places in the states. Family was very important to Nancy, hence her interest in genealogy, tracing her family to England, Norway, and Germany. Nancy and Neil hosted 4 girls from Japan during the 1980's. She helped Neil in the building of their home in rural Byron. She was active in the 4H program and a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts with their children and she was a longtime, active member of Middle Creek Presbyterian Church.

Survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Neil; her son, Dirk (Raquel) Hamilton of Georgia; her daughter, Christina (Steve) Martin of Rockford; her grandchildren, Richard Clark Hamilton, Aaron Hamilton, Andrew (Elysia Johnson) Friesen, Jennifer (David) Hill, Sean (Jessica Richie) Friesen, Matthew (Mary) Friesen; her 12 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her granddaughter, Jessica Hamilton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Walter Lawson Children's Home, 1820 Walter Lawson Dr. Loves Park, IL 61111.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store