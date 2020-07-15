Nancy E. Bianucci, age 76, of Butler, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born in Indiana, PA on March 28, 1944, she was a daughter of the late George and Caroline Clark Tuorinsky.



Nancy retired in 1995 from VA Healthcare, where she was employed as a secretary.



She enjoyed planting flowers, being outdoors, attending craft shows, and reading.



Nancy is survived by two sons, Todd D. Bianucci and his wife, Carol, of Chicora, and Mark D. Bianucci, of Karns City; two beautiful granddaughters, Brianna M. Bianucci, of Chicora, and Shauna M. Binaucci, of Chicora; two brothers, Steve Tuorinsky and his wife, Ila, of Indiana, PA, and John Tuorinsky and his wife, Shirley, of Indiana, PA; two sisters, Betty Coudriet and her husband, Bill, of Indiana, PA, and Laura Fryer and her husband, Mitch, of Apollo, PA; two nieces; and four nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon D. "Gordy" Bianucci, who passed away May 1, 2020.



In keeping with the wishes of Nancy E. Bianucci, who died July 10, 2020, there will be no visitation.



Private funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

