Ms. Nancy Gressle Smart passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cabarrus.



Nancy was born February 16, 1952 in Greensboro, NC to the late Charles Edward Gressle and Gloria Roberts Gressle.



Nancy is survived by her beloved friend Mark Stansbury; daughters, Laura Smart of Wilmington, Sandy Reynolds of Concord, and Becky Eisbrenner of Raleigh. She is also survived by Eric Reynolds of Concord and Becky's husband Chris of Raleigh; grandchildren, Carter Reynolds, Ziva Nobles, Joshua Eisbrenner, Hannah Eisbrenner, and Rachel Cowan; her sister Gale Stanley and husband Dallas; her brothers Charles Gressle, Jr. and Don Gressle and Rosemary; and many nieces and nephews.



Her daughters would like to express their sincerest gratitude for the Critical Care team at Atrium Health-Cabarrus for their selfless care, kindness and their commitment to helping families navigate difficult times.



After safely quarantining, family and friends will gather to celebrate her life and honor her final wishes.



