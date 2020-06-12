Nancy J. Stoughton of North Versailles, formerly of East Pittsburgh, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Beloved and treasured friend of Sandi White with whom she resided.
Dear sister of Ralph M. (Alberta) Stoughton of South Side, Joyce Marcoz of Turtle Creek, Pete (Gretchen) Stoughton of FL, Carol (late Victor) Giacomin of Ben Avon, the late John (Ava) Stoughton and the late Bob Stoughton.
Nancy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Nancy was a 1970 graduate of Penn Trafford High School and was a former bookkeeper for Backus Cabinets in Trafford. Recently, Nancy was a caregiver with From the Heart Agency. Nancy loved gardening and enjoyed the company of big dogs. She also was a former member of the East Pittsburgh Economic Development Corp.
There will be a Memorial Service at a later date for Nancy.
Memorial donations may be sent to humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., PA. 15208 or www.humaneanimalrescue.org.
Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.