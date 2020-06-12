Nancy J. Stoughton
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy J. Stoughton of North Versailles, formerly of East Pittsburgh, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Beloved and treasured friend of Sandi White with whom she resided.

Dear sister of Ralph M. (Alberta) Stoughton of South Side, Joyce Marcoz of Turtle Creek, Pete (Gretchen) Stoughton of FL, Carol (late Victor) Giacomin of Ben Avon, the late John (Ava) Stoughton and the late Bob Stoughton.

Nancy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy was a 1970 graduate of Penn Trafford High School and was a former bookkeeper for Backus Cabinets in Trafford. Recently, Nancy was a caregiver with From the Heart Agency. Nancy loved gardening and enjoyed the company of big dogs. She also was a former member of the East Pittsburgh Economic Development Corp.

There will be a Memorial Service at a later date for Nancy.

Memorial donations may be sent to humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., PA. 15208 or www.humaneanimalrescue.org.

Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved