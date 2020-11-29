Ms. Nancy Wicker Odell (Nancy), loving mother, wife, and longtime Concord resident, died at her home on November 23, 2020.



Nancy Louise Clark was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 13, 1927. Following her father's death, Nancy and her mother moved to Pensacola, Florida. She graduated from Pensacola High School in 1945 and attended Florida State University in Tallahassee for two years, then moved to Greensboro, NC and met James Harold Wicker. They married in 1949 and their first child, daughter Dean Adele, was born in Wilmington, NC.



Jim and Nancy soon relocated to Concord, where sons Robert Clark and James Andrew were born. In 1961 Jim Wicker died tragically in a car accident on his way home from a business trip. Employing the resilience for which she was known, Nancy raised her three children with love and guidance.



In her forties she returned to college, earning a BA in elementary education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and an M.A. from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She adored children and worked in the Kannapolis City School system as a Media Specialist for twenty years. In her forties she also fell in love with and later married John K. Odell and moved to their home on Lledo Lake.



Nancy led a full life. She loved her many friends and enjoyed entertaining them in her home, hosting dinner parties and preparing gourmet meals, and seeing them at garden and book clubs and weekly bridge matches. She stayed active, playing tennis, practicing yoga and tai chi, and twice a day walking her cherished dog, Captain. Nancy also enjoyed traveling, reading, and worshipping at the First Presbyterian Church, where she was a member for almost seventy years. She loved Concord as well and supported the community by volunteering at the Salvation Army Auxiliary and working on various church committees.



Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, John Odell, and longtime friend Edward Seay. She is survived by Dean (Doug), Rob (Linda), and Andrew; her step-children Betsy, John, and Pat; and her grandchildren Norah and Micah Hastings. Nancy will be remembered for her infectious love of life, her enthusiasm, her kindness, and her wonderful laugh. She was a treasure.



The family would like to thank caregivers Lillian Nampiima, Sarah Namutebi, and Rose Opure for their love and devotion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's name to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County.



Her family will hold a private ceremony at Memorial Gardens where her ashes will be interred.



