"On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Narciso Camat Abon, loving husband, brother, Godfather, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 72 in Seattle, Washington.





Narciso was born on November 13, 1947 in Flores, San Manuel, Pangasinan, Philippines to Gelacio Alcaide Abon and Felicidad Sabado Camat. He was the brother of Rosalina Tilles, Remegio Abon, Saturnino Abon, and Rufino Abon.





He graduated from San Manuel Municipal High School, as well as the Philippine Maritime Institute.





On June 1, 1979, Narciso married the love of his life Nazarena Rosario Abon. Together they had a loving blessed 41 years of marriage. He moved to the United States around 1990 with the help of his wife, where he later earned his position at the University of Washington Medical Center as a Central Service Technician and worked hard until his retirement in 2016. He was a devoted husband, always putting his wife and family first. Throughout their marriage and even in retirement, he diligently supported his wife, showing his love through actions such as driving her to work and taking care of household duties. Even in his final moments, he did everything he could to ensure the safety of his wife.





Although he had no biological children of his own, he was considered a father to many of his nieces and nephews whom he helped raise, including Rey Dominic, and Rome Daryl. Generous at heart, he was always happy to give to those he cared for. He was a hero.





He was known by his loved ones as Papa, Papa Isong, Daddy, Manong, Bayaw, Lakay, Ninong.





Out of his many hobbies, he loved gardening every morning and working to grow food to share with his family. He often opted to learn how to fix things himself. His practical nature even came in handy when he and his wife worked in real estate, putting in a hands-on effort to improve homes. In the afternoons, he often sang along to Ilocano songs where each lyric brought him back a piece of Home to remember. Narciso was the type to enjoy the little things in life such as these activities.





He will be remembered for his boisterous laugh you could hear across a crowded room. Able to share a joke in any conversation, he had a sense of humor that was always welcome. He was also tech-savvy in his own way, always keeping up with the times and sharing what he learned of new technology to his nieces and nephews.





As a devout Catholic, he had an unwavering faith in God. He has now entered into the hands of the Lord, embraced with tender love and the fullness of peace and joy.





His legacy lives on in us. He is survived by his wife Nazarena; his sister Rosalina; his brother Remegio; his sister-in-laws Aurora, Lorette, Mercedes, Adoracion, Flordeliza; his brother-in-laws Ramon, Mario, Pablo; his nieces Kathleen, Karina, Kris Joy, Macy, Jennifer, Nancy, Melda, Australia, Susan; his nephews Abraham, Ramon Jr., Joseph, Anthony, Gepe, Ariel, Saturnino Jr., Francisco, Zosimo, Wilfredo, Quirino, Aaron James, Rome Daryl, Rey Dominic, Andre, Earl John, Moses; and extended families and friends.





He will join along with his brothers Saturnino and Rufino, and niece Rochelle in God's Paradise.





We have plans to cremate Narciso on July 20, 2020 at the Columbia Funeral Home in order to bring him home to his loved ones in the Philippines when it is safe to do so. Thank you to everyone, friends and family, for all your love and support. We love you Papa."

