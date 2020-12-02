1/
Nellie I. (Lease) Hoffman
Age 97, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in Lewistown PA. Wife of the late Louis Hoffman. Mother of Martin (Kathryn) Hoffman of Lewistown, Ronald (Kathy) Hoffman of UT, Marshall Grimes of OH, and the late Richard Grimes. Also survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren. Burial Services in South Side Cemetery (Day and time pending). Arrangements entrusted to Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road, 412-882-1506.

Published in Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
