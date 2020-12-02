Or Copy this URL to Share

Nellie I. (Lease) Hoffman



Age 97, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in Lewistown PA. Wife of the late Louis Hoffman. Mother of Martin (Kathryn) Hoffman of Lewistown, Ronald (Kathy) Hoffman of UT, Marshall Grimes of OH, and the late Richard Grimes. Also survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren. Burial Services in South Side Cemetery (Day and time pending). Arrangements entrusted to Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road, 412-882-1506.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store