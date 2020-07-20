1/1
Neva (Daugherty) Wenzel
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neva Daugherty Wenzel, age 72, a longtime resident of Placitas, NM, left us on Monday, June 15, 2020 to be with God and the angels.

She is survived by her husband, Jamie of Placitas; children, Brenda and husband, Bubba of Elephant Butte, Bryan and wife, Jackie, of Albuquerque, Paul and wife, Meaghan, of Oahu, HI; grandchildren, Sara and David of Elephant Butte; Aryton, Triton, and Melaina of Knoxville, TN, Garrett and Beckett, of Oahu, HI, Riley and Ryder, of Albuquerque; brother, John and wife, Susan, of Albuquerque; sisters, Patty and Terrie, of Clovis, NM; and cousin, Gary, of Las Vegas, NV; plus many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Martin of Winnemucca, NV.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 5:00 p.m., at FRENCH – Wyoming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved