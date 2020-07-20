Neva Daugherty Wenzel, age 72, a longtime resident of Placitas, NM, left us on Monday, June 15, 2020 to be with God and the angels.



She is survived by her husband, Jamie of Placitas; children, Brenda and husband, Bubba of Elephant Butte, Bryan and wife, Jackie, of Albuquerque, Paul and wife, Meaghan, of Oahu, HI; grandchildren, Sara and David of Elephant Butte; Aryton, Triton, and Melaina of Knoxville, TN, Garrett and Beckett, of Oahu, HI, Riley and Ryder, of Albuquerque; brother, John and wife, Susan, of Albuquerque; sisters, Patty and Terrie, of Clovis, NM; and cousin, Gary, of Las Vegas, NV; plus many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Martin of Winnemucca, NV.



A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 5:00 p.m., at FRENCH – Wyoming.

