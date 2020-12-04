Nicholas C. LoBue, age 71, passed away on Friday, November 27th, 2020. Nick is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy; their 3 children, Lisa, Lauren and Andrew; their spouses, Tami, Jason and Lauren; and his beloved grandchildren, Gianna, Ava, Avery, Bryce, Reagan and Rowen. Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Virginia LoBue.
Nick was born in Aurora, Illinois in 1948. He was a business owner and politician in the Chicago area prior to him and his family moving to Albuquerque in 1992. Nick, along with a group of investors, opened Blades Multiplex Arenas in Rio Rancho and was also later the General Manager of the New Mexico Scorpions hockey team. He joined the Albuquerque Isotopes at the team's inception in 2003 and was thrilled to be an integral part of their community success as the Vice President of Corporate Development.
Nick was first and foremost a committed family man – a devoted husband, father & grandfather. He loved taking family trips, with his greatest highlight being 2019's trip to Sicily where Nick brought his family to the village of Caccamo, where Nick's ancestors originated before immigrating to the U.S. Nick cared deeply for his friends, colleagues and his Isotopes and Grove Cafe families. He was most happy when he was surrounded by his family enjoying life, grilling, making his famous pasta sauce, playing poker, watching sports, smoking a cigar and laying in the sun. His legacy will live on through the hearts of his loved ones.
Following cremation, a celebration of Nick's life will take place at a date to be determined as safe per state restrictions. Visit http://www.nickclobue.com
for more of Nick's story and updates.
Memorial contributions may be sent to:
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Nick LoBue Memorial Fundhttps://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=8329&pg=personal&px=3036478
Donations made by check can be mailed to:
JDRF - Desert West Chapter
Attn: Nick LoBue Memorial Fund
4343 E Camelback Rd # 230
Phoenix, AZ 85018