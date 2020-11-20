1/1
Nicholas James "Nicky" Schrank
1993 - 2020
Age 27 of Monroeville, PA, passed away on November 19, 2020. Born on September 10, 1993 he was the son of Ivan and Pamela (Nahas) Schrank. Nicky's life was touched by so many people working with special needs, and the family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Gateway School District, the Sunrise School, and Community Options Group Homes, for the love and care of Nicky over the years. Along with his parents he is survived by sisters; Julia Schrank, Alexandra Schrank, and Olivia Schrank; grandparents, James and Helen Nahas, and Frank and Ruth Webster. Family and friends will be received Sunday November 22, 2020, from 12-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Due to current health concerns masks will be required upon entry.

Published in Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
