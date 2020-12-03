1/1
Norbert M. Valentino
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norbert Michael Vernard Valentino, 80, of Roscoe, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Born in Chicago, IL on February 29th, 1940 to Marco and Helen Valentino. He has two sisters Yolando Cohen (Harvey Cohen) and Gloria Arrison (Edward Arrison). Norbert attended school at St. Juliana's parish in Park Ridge, IL, and Fenwick High School in Oak Park, IL. He continued his education and graduated at both the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and the University of IL. On September 2nd, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Marie Di Novo, and that union flourished for over 59 years. His fashion designing career started at Sears Roebuck, designing children's coats for their catalogue. Shortly afterward, he quit his job and opened his own custom design studio in Chicago. Three little girls arrived soon afterward. Deirdre Ann Valentino (Daniel Kirk), Elisa Martine Valentino (deceased 11/25/84), and Erica Elene Valentino-Smith. His daughters were the delight of his life. After many years in the "Rag" business, he wanted to try something new. Much to the dismay of his family, he bought a small catering business. However, within a few months, he turned it into a Movie and TV Production Catering Company, by going on location with the film crews and cooking their meals at the filming location. The business started in 1980 in Chicago, and in 1988 he moved it to Orlando, FL, where it flourished until retirement in 2005. In 2012, he and Marie moved back to IL to live out the rest of their lives, living with family.

Norbert is a Grandpa to Nick, Alyse, Samuel, Roman, Julian, Haley, Conar and Riley, and a Great-Grandpa to Leo, Ivy, Jack, Margot and Liv.

Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Rockford, IL. Those wishing to attend services must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Cremation rites will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Valentino family to be established at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Norbert M. Valentino please visit our Tribute Store

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Cathedral of St. Peter
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved