Norbert Michael Vernard Valentino, 80, of Roscoe, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.



Born in Chicago, IL on February 29th, 1940 to Marco and Helen Valentino. He has two sisters Yolando Cohen (Harvey Cohen) and Gloria Arrison (Edward Arrison). Norbert attended school at St. Juliana's parish in Park Ridge, IL, and Fenwick High School in Oak Park, IL. He continued his education and graduated at both the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and the University of IL. On September 2nd, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Marie Di Novo, and that union flourished for over 59 years. His fashion designing career started at Sears Roebuck, designing children's coats for their catalogue. Shortly afterward, he quit his job and opened his own custom design studio in Chicago. Three little girls arrived soon afterward. Deirdre Ann Valentino (Daniel Kirk), Elisa Martine Valentino (deceased 11/25/84), and Erica Elene Valentino-Smith. His daughters were the delight of his life. After many years in the "Rag" business, he wanted to try something new. Much to the dismay of his family, he bought a small catering business. However, within a few months, he turned it into a Movie and TV Production Catering Company, by going on location with the film crews and cooking their meals at the filming location. The business started in 1980 in Chicago, and in 1988 he moved it to Orlando, FL, where it flourished until retirement in 2005. In 2012, he and Marie moved back to IL to live out the rest of their lives, living with family.



Norbert is a Grandpa to Nick, Alyse, Samuel, Roman, Julian, Haley, Conar and Riley, and a Great-Grandpa to Leo, Ivy, Jack, Margot and Liv.



Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Rockford, IL. Those wishing to attend services must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Cremation rites will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Valentino family to be established at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Norbert M. Valentino please visit our Tribute Store

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store